25.04.2019 | 17:46
Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

London, April 25

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC (the "Company")

Director Declaration

The following information is given pursuant to the requirements of paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules.

Gillian Nott, the Chairman and a non-executive director of the Company, has advised the Company that she has been appointed as Chairman of US Solar Fund plc, a company whose shares were admitted to the premium listing segment of the Official List of the London Stock Exchange on 16 April 2019.

25 April 2019


