Atlantica Yield plc: Atlantica Yield to Present First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on May 10

April 25, 2019 - Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY), the sustainable total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the energy and environment sectors, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 before the opening of the market on Friday May 10, 2019. The information will be published on Atlantica Yield's website www.atlanticayield.com.



Atlantica's CEO, Santiago Seage and CFO, Francisco Martinez-Davis, will hold a conference call and a webcast on Friday May 10, 2019, at 8:30 am (New York time). Additionally, the senior management team will be meeting with investors in New York, Boston and Las Vegas, on May 14 and 15, 2019, as part of Atlantica's participation in three investor conferences.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on Atlantica Yield's website. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes earlier in order to register for the live webcast and download any necessary audio software. In order to access the conference call participants should dial: +1 631-510-7495 (US), +44 (0) 844 571 8892 (UK) or +1 866 992 6802 (Canada), followed by the confirmation code 4467989 for all phone numbers.

A replay of the call will be available at the Investor page of Atlantica Yield's website approximately two hours after the conference call is completed.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield is a total return company that owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable energy, power generation, electric transmission and water assets in North & South America, and certain markets in EMEA.

