Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's own Shares

HELSINKI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 25.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 25.4.2019 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 6 282 Average price/share, EUR 9,2846 Total price, EUR 58 325,85



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 6282 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Pasi Väisänen





Further Enquiries:





Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



