Donnerstag, 25.04.2019

25.04.2019 | 17:55
Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's own Shares

HELSINKI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

25.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

25.4.2019

Exchange transaction:

Buy


Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

6 282

Average price/share, EUR

9,2846

Total price, EUR

58 325,85



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 6282 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC






Pasi Väisänen




Further Enquiries:




Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala

Tel. +358-40-838-0709


mikko.pohjala@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj--change-in-company-s-own-shares,c2796882

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2796882/b3b896de500c9f2d.xlsx

CTY1S FH 25 4 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire