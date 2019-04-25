Citycon Oyj: Change in Company's own Shares

HELSINKI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
25.04.2019 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
25.4.2019
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
6 282
Average price/share, EUR
9,2846
Total price, EUR
58 325,85
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 6282 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Pasi Väisänen
Further Enquiries:
Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala
Tel. +358-40-838-0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
