A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer needs analysis engagement for an e-commerce firm. The study highlights how the client was able to enhance customer experience by introducing new products in the market based on customers' needs. Also, the study explains how Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution helped the client realize an annual savings of over 11%.

The increasing demand for convenience and changes in customer preferences presents huge challenges for e-commerce companies around the globe. Moreover, the evolving customer needs also pressurizes e-commerce companies to personalize their service offerings. With this, it has become vital for companies to understand customer needs and buying behaviors to sustain their market position. Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution has helped various firms to assess changes in customer expectations and devise value maximization strategies to enhance their shares.

The business challenge:The client is an e-commerce firm based out of Europe. The client's inability to target millennial customer segments resulted in huge sales losses for the company. This radical decline in the sales rate compelled them to leverage Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution. With Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, the client wanted to understand customers' unmet needs and enhance the customer experience.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research conducted customer surveys and analyzed purchasing patterns of millennial customer segments in the European market. Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution helped the client understand customers' unmet needs and personalize their product offerings. The company also realigned their delivery system and distribution process according to customers' needs. This helped the company enhance their sales rate and customer experience. With Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution, the company realized a savings of 11% in a year.

Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution helped the client to:

Enhance their market share by personalizing product offerings

Introduce new products based on customers' needs

Infiniti's customer needs analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Gaining detailed insights on customers' purchase patterns

Enhancing profit margin

