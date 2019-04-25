Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005666/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Xilam Animation (ISIN Code: FR0004034072, Ticker: XIL), an independent French producer and distributor of animated programmes announced today the production of Oggy Oggy, an original preschool comedy series, spin-off to the iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches. The show is the first ever CGI animated series developed by Xilam. The studio will start production next summer with two straight consecutive seasons (156 x 7') and a global budget of 22 million USD. Over the next two years, a team of 150 people will be actively working on the production in Xilam studios, with the first season expected to launch late 2020 and the second season the following year.

The show will follow the adventures of OGGYin his youth as he's still an eager and enthusiastic kitten. Sensitive and compassionate, OGGY is prompt to help everyone he meets even when they don't ask for it, whether it's a fearful pirate, a lonely astronaut or a farmer who lost her sheep.

This new project will help Xilam to achieve several strategic goals: i/ expands an already popular brand to a younger audience (four to six years old) ii/ extends Xilam's footprint in the preschool arena after the global success of Paprikaand iii/ demonstrates Xilam ability and know-how in developing series in CGI, in line with its goal to represent a least half of its future slate.

For Oggy Oggy's development, Xilam implemented a licensing strategy from inception, assembling a large consumer products programme across key categories including toys, apparel and homewares. As the brand has already a worldwide recognition, with children and parents, and soon to be announced developments across television and digital globally, Xilam expects Oggy Oggy to become a significant booster for its revenues.

Marc Du Pontavice, CEO of Xilam Animation, said: "We're delighted to be extending the world of the iconic Oggy and the Cockroaches series with the launch of this spin-off. With a strong legacy and cross-generational appeal, Oggy Oggy conveys important values such as kindness and resilience that will speak to the heart of our younger audience. Heartfelt storylines, compelling visual style and whimsical characters will bring together families thanks to the show's humour and tenderness."

Xilam Animation recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of Oggy and the Cockroaches with now 350 episodes available in UHD and the show broadcast in over 190 territories. The property also boasts more than 3.6m subscribers on YouTube and garners over 150m views per month, while over on Facebook Oggy and the Cockroaches has reached 3.8m fans, and the various apps have gathered over 20 million downloads.

ENDS

About Xilam

Xilam is one of Europe's leading animation companies, creating, producing and distributing original children's and family entertainment content across TV, film and digital media platforms.

Founded in 1999 by Marc du Pontavice, Xilam owns a catalogue of more than 2,000 animated episodes and three feature films including strong brands such as Oggy the Cockroaches, Zig Sharko,The Daltons and its first pre-school series, Paprika.

Broadcast in over 190 countries on all the major TV networks and digital platforms, including YouTube with over 300 million video views monthly, Xilam's programme catalogue makes the company one of the top global content providers in animation.

Xilam employs more than 400 people, including 300 artists, who are based across its four studios located in Paris, Lyon, Angoulême and Ho-Chi-Minh City in Vietnam.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005666/en/

Contacts:

Marc du Pontavice CEO

Phone: +33 (0) 1 40 18 72 00

Alexandre Daudin Media Relations Shan

Tél: +33 (0)1 44 50 51 76 +33 (0)6 34 92 46 15