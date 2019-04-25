HEINEKEN NV: Heineken N.V. Annual General Meeting adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 25 April 2019 - Heineken N.V. (HEINEKEN) announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions are listed below.

Dividend

The AGM approved the dividend proposal for the year 2018 of EUR 1.60 per share. As an interim dividend of EUR 0.59 was paid on 9 August 2018, the final dividend will be EUR 1.01 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 8 May 2019. Heineken N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 29 April 2019.

Remuneration Supervisory Board

The AGM resolved to increase the fixed annual remuneration for the Chairman and members of the Supervisory Board.

Re-appointment of Executive Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Mrs. Laurence Debroux, Chief Financial Officer, as member of the Executive Board for the maximum term of four years.

Re-appointment of Supervisory Board Member

The AGM re-appointed Mr. M.R. de Carvalho as member of the Supervisory Board for a four year term.

Appointment of Supervisory Board Members

Mrs. R.L. Ripley and Mrs. I.H. Arnold were appointed by the AGM as Supervisory Board members for a four year term as of 25 April 2019. Mrs. Ripley and Mrs. Arnold are independent as defined in the Dutch Corporate Governance Code and do not own any Heineken N.V. shares.

At the end of the AGM, Mr. G.J. Wijers and Ms. Y. Dervisoglu stepped down from the Supervisory Board. Mr. R.J.M.S. Huët has succeeded Mr. Wijers as Chairman.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken N.V. of 25 April 2019 can be found on the HEINEKEN website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm (http://www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm) as of close of business on 26 April 2019.

