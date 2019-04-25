HEINEKEN Holding NV: Heineken Holding N.V. Annual General Meeting of Shareholders adopts all proposals

Amsterdam, 25 April 2019 - Heineken Holding N.V. announced today that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) has adopted all proposals on the agenda of the AGM. The most important resolutions and announcements are listed below.

Dividend

The Board of Directors announced the distribution of a dividend for the year 2018 of €1.60 per share of €1.60 nominal value. As an interim dividend of €0.59 per share was paid on 9 August 2018, the final dividend will be €1.01 per share. The final dividend will be made payable on 8 May 2019. Heineken Holding N.V. shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 29 April 2019.

Reappointment of Mrs C.L. de Carvalho-Heineken as an executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs C.L. de Carvalho-Heineken as an executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 25 April 2019, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of Mr M.R. de Carvalho as an executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mr M.R. de Carvalho as an executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 25 April 2019, for the maximum period of four years.

Reappointment of Mrs C.M. Kwist as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors

The AGM reappointed Mrs C.M. Kwist as a non-executive member of the Board of Directors with effect from 25 April 2019, for the maximum period of four years.

The voting results per agenda item of the AGM of Heineken Holding N.V. of 25 April 2019 can be found on the website: www.theHEINEKENcompany.com/investors/governance/agm as of close of business on 26 April 2019.

-ENDS-

