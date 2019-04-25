BGRS; Relo Group, Inc.: BGRS Acquired by Relo Group, Inc.

CHICAGO and TOKYO, April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Relo Group, Inc. ("Relo Group") and BGRS ("BGRS" or the "Company") announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which an affiliate of Relo Group will acquire BGRS, a leading global talent mobility management firm from Brookfield Business Partners.

Leading the global mobility industry with innovative outsourcing and fully integrated solutions, BGRS provides a full spectrum of talent mobility and advisory services to Global Fortune 500 companies. Supported by a team of over 1,300 globally, BGRS manages over 60,000 employee relocations annually with locations throughout Asia, the Americas and EMEA. BGRS Chief Executive Officer, Traci Morris, and the management team will remain in place and work with Relo Group to advance the Company into its next phase.

"BGRS has developed into a world class talent mobility management firm by always putting the interests of our clients first, constantly innovating and searching for new opportunities to create value for all stakeholders, and implementing sustainable operating practices. We are excited to become part of Relo Group's portfolio of companies to continue to build BGRS," said Morris.

Relo Group, based in Tokyo, Japan, has a 30+ year history of offering premier relocation services to support the global expansion of Japanese companies. Relo Group also provides comprehensive fringe benefit programs, ranging from housing to leisure and lifestyle improvement. BGRS is the fourth investment in North America for Relo Group and will expand its global network and service offerings.

"BGRS represents a significant expansion of Relo Group's global mobility management capabilities and represents a significant strategic move toward achieving our vision of becoming a world-class relocation company," commented Yasuji Shimizu, Director, Global Business Development. "Our two firms already partner together. This complementary transaction to combine our capabilities increases our collective global footprint and ability to provide leading relocation capabilities to clients around the world."



Advisors

CIBC Capital Markets and BFIN Securities LP are acting as financial advisors to Brookfield Business Partners and Robert W. Baird & Co. is acting as financial advisor to Relo Group.

About BGRS

BGRS develops and implements comprehensive talent mobility solutions for corporate and government clients worldwide. By combining deep industry experience and unparalleled insights on the future of talent mobility, we enable our clients to design mobility programs that empower them to attract, retain and develop top performers. With more than 1,300 people across six continents, we blend global perspective with local market strength.

About Relo Group

Provider of leased corporate housing solutions, corporate fringe benefits and a wide range of outsourcing services supporting client companies and their employees. Relo Group's mission is to support the global expansion of companies by supporting their non-core operations and allowing their client companies to perform to their full potential.

BGRS



John Arcario

SVP, Global Strategy | CMO | Talent Solutions

Tel: +1 475 323 7004

Email: john.arcario@bgrs.com (mailto:john.arcario@bgrs.com)

Relo Group, Inc.



Ayumu Kuniya

General Manager,

Corporate Planning Department

Tel: +81-3-5312-8704

Email: a.kuniya@relo.jp (mailto:a.kuniya@relo.jp)





