Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.04.2019 | 18:19
PR Newswire

Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Ltd - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

London, April 25

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are at- tachedii:
Atlantis Japan Growth Fund Limited
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)
Non-UK issuerX
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
NameWells Capital Management
City and country of registered office (if applicable)San Francisco, California, USA
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:23/04/2019
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):25/04/2019
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
% of voting rights at- tached to shares (to- tal of 8. A)% of voting rights through financial instru- ments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)		Total number of voting rights of is- suervii
Resulting situation on the date on which
threshold was crossed or reached
21.43%
N/A
21.43%
44,307,284
Position of previous notification (if applicable)
22.23%
N/A
22.23%

1

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of shares
ISIN code (if possible)		Number of voting rightsix% of voting rights
Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)		Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)		Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

G00B61ND550
9,496,421
21.43%
SUBTOTAL 8. A
9,496,421
21.43%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial in- strument
Expiration datex
Exercise/ Conversion Periodxi		Number of voting rights that may be acquired if
the instrument is exercised/converted.
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
Type of financial instrumentExpiration datexExercise/
Conversion Pe- riod xi		Physical or
cash settlementxii		Number of voting rights
% of voting rights
SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)


Namexv		% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial in- struments if it equals
or is higher than the notifiable threshold		Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Wells Capital Management
21.43%
21.43%
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion
San Francisco, California, USA
Date of completion
25/04/2019

