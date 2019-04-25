PURELAND Foundation Inc.: PURELAND Zero Launched as World's First Global Blockchain Project for Protection of Tropical Rainforests

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / The world's first global blockchain mission with the sole purpose of protecting of the tropical rainforests around the world, PURELAND Earth, has been launched in Latin America with PURELAND Zero.

Tropical rainforests are the primary absorbers of large amounts of carbon dioxide produced by humans, livestock and man-made facilities. Today, rainforests are under unprecedented threat of deforestation as the world is facing the largest climate crisis in the history of mankind. Rainforests cover only two percent of the total surface area of the planet, yet are home to nearly half of all known plant and animal life.

The PURELAND Zero emission removal project has the objective to preserve the existing primeval rainforest cover on an area of 841.7 hectares in the Térraba Sierpe Forest Lands.

The Térraba Sierpe Forest Lands are among the largest mangrove forest wetlands in all of Central America. They are a unique and fragile ecosystem, located in Costanera Sur on the Osa peninsula in Puntarenas province in Costa Rica.

The Térraba Sierpe are home to seven species of mangrove including crawler red mangrove and also inhabited by many species of animals, mammals such as white face monkey, marmoset, raccoon, and sloths, as well as numerous species of reptiles, birds and aquatic life.

Supporters of PURELAND Zero are helping to preserve rainforest and riverine wetland for future generations. Rainforest land that has been protected with PURELAND Zero can no longer fall prey to large corporations responsible for rainforest deforestation and environmental devastation.

For maximum safety, donations generate encrypted digital certificates of land protection on the blockchain. All contributions made to the PURELAND project are utilized for monitoring ongoing projects and financing further environmental projects to save the planet.

The PURELAND Foundation was founded by a group of innovators in the fintech industry who want to make a global societal difference, to combat climate change and to protect the environment. The Foundation supports the creation of positive-impact long-term investment for environmental sustainability and protection.

