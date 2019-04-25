sprite-preloader
EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, April 25

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
 (the "Company")

Notification of Transactions by
Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities and
Persons Closely Associated with them

1.Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated with them
a)NameTom Walker
2.Reason for the notification
a)Position / statusDirector
b)Initial notification / amendment

Initial notification
3.Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameEP Global Opportunities Trust plc
b)LEI2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
4.Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary shares of 1 pence each



GB0033862573
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of Shares
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£3.1657,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A

e)Date of the transaction
25 April 2019
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)

25 April 2019

Enquiries:

Kenneth J Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800


© 2019 PR Newswire