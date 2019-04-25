The Annual Shareholders' Meeting of Peugeot S.A. was held on 25 April 2019, under the Chairmanship of Mr. Louis GALLOIS, at the Company's Steering Centre

The Shareholders' Annual General Meeting has adopted all the resolutions proposed by the by the Supervisory Board and the Managing Board, and, in particular, the proposal to pay a dividend in an amount of €0.78 per share, for financial year 2018.

Shareholders of the Company appointed, for a period of four years, two new members of the Supervisory Board: Mr. Gilles SCHNEPP and Mr. Thierry de LA TOUR D'ARTAISE. These appointments follow the resignations of Mr. Geoffroy ROUX de BEZIEUX and Mr. Henri Philippe REICHSTUL, at the end of twelve-years term of office. All information related to the two new members of the Supervisory Board is provided in the Notice of Meeting Brochure.

The Shareholders' General Meeting has adopted the resolutions on compensation and benefits due and awarded to the members of the Managing Board and the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, in respect of the financial year 2018.

In addition, the Shareholders' General Meeting has adopted the resolutions on compensation policies, to the benefits of the Managing Board and the Supervisory Board members, in respect of the financial year 2019.

Finally, Shareholders approved the renewal of financial authorisations allowing in particular the buyback of shares and several capital increases, including those reserved to employees.

The webcast of the Shareholders' Meeting and the full results of the votes on the resolutions are available on the website groupe-psa.com.

