Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship will apply for transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs

Scanship Holding ASA has resolved to submit an application for transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs.

"Listing on the Oslo Axess has served us well since the IPO in 2014. As the company has grown and developed, and now has more than 1500 shareholders, we find it a natural next step to transfer to the main list. This will make the company more visible and attract a broader group of investors", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship in a statement.

For further queries, please contact:

Henrik Badin - CEO

Scanship Holding ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA

Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

