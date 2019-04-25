sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 25.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Xetra-Orderbuch

WKN: A111AY ISIN: NO0010708068 Ticker-Symbol: 213 
25.04.2019 | 19:17
Scanship Holding ASA: Scanship will apply for transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs

Scanship Holding ASA has resolved to submit an application for transfer of listing from Oslo Axess to Oslo Børs.

"Listing on the Oslo Axess has served us well since the IPO in 2014. As the company has grown and developed, and now has more than 1500 shareholders, we find it a natural next step to transfer to the main list. This will make the company more visible and attract a broader group of investors", says Henrik Badin, CEO of Scanship in a statement.

For further queries, please contact:
Henrik Badin - CEO
Scanship Holding ASA
Tel: +47 90 78 98 25
Email: henrik.badin@scanship.no

ABOUT SCANSHIP HOLDING ASA
Scanship delivers world leading solutions for cleaner oceans in the Cruise and Aquaculture industries. Scanship provides advanced technologies for processing waste and purifying wastewater. Owners operating Scanship systems have the solution to convert all waste and wastewater into clean energy and purified water which meets the highest international discharge standards. Any residuals from the Scanship processes can be recovered for reuse.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



