Codestone Help Oprema Achieve Record Growth Targets With SAP Business One

POOLE, England, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Oprema is one of the fastest growing UK multi-brand distributors of CCTV, Fire Systems, Access Control, Intruder Alarms and Data Products to the security trade. But with ambitious growth targets Oprema didn't have fit-for-purpose technology to drive the company's success.

Getting accurate pricing data to customers with preferential rates and data sheets was critical to sales, and the ability to track the shipping of products would reduce customer queries. The follow up to customers' technical support calls was an integral part of its customer service and security project provision but Oprema didn't have an adequate method of monitoring and tracking these calls to enable proactive response.

Oprema selected SAP Business One, as it exceeded the firm's needs for business functionality and its Business Process Automation capabilities enabled automated business alerts, emails and document automation. Codestone worked with Oprema to tailor the system for its exact requirements and rapidly built applications and automated processes with a point and click BPA platform.

Oprema now generates automated emails within SAP so customers can receive accurate customised pricing and data sheets. The technical support service enables the firm to record, monitor and track the support provided to each caller within SAP. Oprema uses the stats to identify problems or product failure trends and report back to the manufacturer.

With Codestone's Codescan warehouse solution, every product serial number is scanned providing a true audit trail of for each product, making dealing with customer queries easier. Customers also benefit from serialising products through to being able to asset track their CCTV systems. According to Oprema's own analysis, from 29,000 deliveries shipped last year, over 99% picking and packing accuracy was recorded. "Considering we hold some £5m of stock incorporating 1,950 separate product lines, this level of success is impressive," says Ross Hawkins, Operations Director, Oprema. "It benefits our staff too because they have proof of their processes in the event of a customer query."

And finally, automated reporting now makes the business run smoother. Oprema generates a range of integrated reports with real-time data, helping the company achieve its warehouse logistics and stock management.

Ross concludes, "Since implementing SAP Business One, staff numbers have grown from 8 to 50, and if we achieve our target this year we will have grown the business from £1.5m to £19.1m in just over five years."

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877601/Codestone_Logo.jpg)

Contact: Dan Hobson, +44-(0)3703344002, djh@codestone.net