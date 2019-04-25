Robotics and Machine Vision Software Innovator Plus One Robotics Expands Operations at Port San Antonio

Company's intelligent perception technology for industrial robots is revolutionizing global industries

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 25, 2019 / Plus One Robotics, a leader in developing artificial intelligence and sensor technology that allows industrial robots to learn and adapt in fast-paced dynamic environments, is growing.

As worldwide demand for its technology increases, the San Antonio-based firm is more than doubling its research, prototyping and administrative operations from 4,000 to more than 10,000 square feet at Port San Antonio-the large technology campus just southwest of the city's downtown. The company will also expand its workforce to more than 30 employees, including engineers and business development personnel, to pursue a range of opportunities.

Based at the Port since 2018, Plus One develops 3D-vision and artificial intelligence (AI) robotics software used by industrial, logistics and e-commerce operations around the world. Through this innovative technology, clients can shift employees into greater value-added roles as robots are increasingly used to complete monotonous tasks such as package sorting, induction or each-picking.

Plus One's technology can be integrated into any brand of existing industrial robots. Unlike traditional robots that can only accomplish a limited range of pre-programmed tasks, units outfitted with Plus One's suite can adapt to changing industrial environments and adjust to situations such as surges in volume and packages of variable types and sizes in large logistics operations.

Other industries targeted by the company include manufacturing, aerospace and automotive. "Every major manufacturing operation in the country has a large flow of materials through their facility. Our products help them optimize the handling of those processes," says company co-founder Erik Nieves.

"We see a true world of opportunities for the application of these innovations," he added. "With increased global demand for the production and delivery of goods, there is a bright future ahead for technologies that make those processes more efficient-assuming repetitive functions and allowing people to transition to more engaging and sophisticated work, including the continuous improvement of the systems we're developing."

"What Plus One Robotics is doing epitomizes what we are building at Port San Antonio: a place that brings together talent and improves our key industries," says Port President and CEO Jim Perschbach. "The fact that Plus One Robotics is working to creatively integrate logistics, robotics, software and cybersecurity technologies serves as an inspiring example for current and future innovators in our community. We're excited about the opportunities these tech pioneers have ahead of them."

Plus One's groundbreaking technology has garnered significant attention from industries that rely on robotics as well as the investment community. The company secured $8.3 million second round funding led by Pritzker Group Venture Capital and Zebra Technologies in the fall of 2018. That investment was in addition to Plus One Robotics' first round of funding in the amount of $2.4 million.

