Suzano Eucafluff joins Ontex's 40 year event

Companies celebrate partnership on behalf of innovation in personal care products

SAO PAULO, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Representatives from Suzano attended Ontex Partner Day held on 25th April at the Steigenberger Wiltcher's Hotel in Brussels, Belgium, sealing the partnership with the company and presenting Eucafluff differentials to the present associates. The event was focused on driving innovation to the market and promoted debates regarding future developments. The meeting, which celebrated the company's 40th anniversary, brought together Ontex largest suppliers, as well as clients. Ontex is one of the five largest global players in personal care solutions, operating in the baby care, adult care and feminine hygiene segments.

Eucafluff is the first bleached kraft pulp of eucalyptus, fluff type in the world and it is used in the composition of personal hygiene products such as diapers and sanitary pads. After 11 years of research in partnership with the consumer goods industry, Suzano has reached a product result that guarantees more flexibility, softness and discretion to the final product, with greater potential for absorption and fluids retention. The product has been constantly improved to allow even more possibilities of application, bringing innovation and differentiation to the final products.

According to Dominique Tytgat, Vice-President Direct Spend of Ontex, Eucafluff's attributes bring relevant differentials to products such as incontinence diapers, as well as environmental benefits aligned with Ontex's strategy. "We are building an strategic partnership with Suzano and we are already applying Eucafluff in baby's and incontinence products manufactured in France, Italy, Brazil and Mexico."

About Suzano

Suzano, the company resulting from the merger of Suzano Pulp & Paper and Fibria, is committed to being a global reference in the sustainable use of natural resources. The world's leading producer of eucalyptus pulp and one of Latin America's largest paper producers, Suzano exports to more than 80 countries and, through its products, plays a part in the lives of over two billion people. The company adopts the highest standards of corporate governance on the exchanges where its stock is traded, namely the B3 in Brazil and the NYSE in the United States.

