NANOBIOTIX (Euronext NANO ISIN FR0011341205 the "Company"), a clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches in the treatment of cancer, announces Laurent Levy's strengthening position in the Company's share capital through the exercise of founders' warrants (bons de souscription de parts de créateur d'entreprise or BSPCE 2012-1 ) granted in 2012, and which exercise period expires on April 25, 2019.

In this context, Laurent Levy subscribed to 160,000 new shares through the exercise of 160,000 BSPCE 2012-1 for a total amount of EUR 960,000, bringing his ownership to 731,560 shares which represents 3.3% of capital and 5.5% of voting rights of the Company which triggers an upward threshold crossing.

"This is an opportunity to participate personally to the financing of the development of Nanobiotix and to keep strengthening my commitment in this project which could potentially help millions of patients around the world," said Laurent Levy.

The Company's Shareholders Meeting dated May 4, 2012, granted Laurent Levy 1,027,986 BSPCE 2012-1 , each giving the right to one new ordinary share in the Company at a strike price of EUR 6.00, which the exercise was dependent upon the Company's share price as well as a minimum volume exchanged.

The remaining balance of 867,986 BSPCE 2012-1 forfeits at midnight today.

Following the issuance of new shares, the Company's share capital will be EUR 670,801.17, equal to 22,360,039 shares with a nominal value of EUR 0.03 each.

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France, with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including the development and commercialization of Hensify. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the reference document of Nanobiotix filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number D.17-0470 on April 28, 2017 as well as in its 2017 annual financial report filed with the French Financial Markets Authority on March 29, 2018 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information that it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or subscribe for, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for, Nanobiotix shares in any country.

