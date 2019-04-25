voxeljet AG (NYSE:VJET) (the "Company" or "voxeljet"), a leading provider of high-speed, large-format 3D printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter 2019 after the closing of the financial markets on Thursday, May 16th

The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results for the first quarter on Friday, May 17th at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Participants from voxeljet will include its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ingo Ederer, and its Chief Financial Officer, Rudolf Franz, who will provide a general business update and respond to investor questions.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast by dialing 1-877-705-6003 in the United States/Canada, or 1-201-493-6725 for international, Conference Title "voxeljet AG First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call". Investors are requested to access the call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time in order to complete a brief registration. An audio replay will be available approximately two hours after the completion of the call at 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671, Replay Conference ID number 13690018. The recording will be available for replay through May 24th, 2019. A live webcast of the call will also be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website. Please go to the website https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1241565&tp_key=90fb6173de at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay will also be available as a webcast on the investor relations section of the Company's website.

