Teledyne Defence Space (TDS), part of the Teledyne Defense Electronics Group, announced today that it has been honoured with the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise 2019 for International Trade.

The accolade for Teledyne Defence Space is in recognition of both its innovative technology and its substantial growth in overseas earnings. In recent years, TDS has expanded into new commercial markets like space, most recently with the award of a $95 million production contract to develop and manufacture critical microwave communication products to support the Airbus OneWeb mega constellationof Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites.

"We are delighted to win such a prestigious award which recognises our achievement in core business growth and in recent years gaining a strong position in the space sector, producing significant growth across both UK and international markets," said Ian Skiggs, Vice President General Manager of Teledyne Microwave Solutions UK, the parent company of TDS.

"We are working to further expand our footprint in space to achieve our strategic goal of a sustainable, highly skilled, regional business enterprise recognised as a technology leader in the space sector," he added. "By doing so, TDS will also help generate more regional business investment and jobs across the Yorkshire region."

Now in its 53rd year, the Queen's Award for Enterprise are the most prestigious business awards in the UK, with winning businesses able to use the esteemed Queens Award emblem for the next five years.

About Teledyne Defence Space

Teledyne Defence Space is a leader in the design and development of microwave/RF components and subsystems, including channeliser/converters, filters, digital electronic sensors arrays and other advanced technologies. It is known for its agile design and industrial volume manufacturing processes and specialist expertise in the defence, security, industrial and commercial space sectors.

About Teledyne Defense Electronics

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com. TDE is a business unit of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com.

