Mr. Neilson shares his statement below.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005992/en/

Photo courtesy of Extinction Rebellion

"The Extinction Rebellion protests today in London targeting Goldman Sachs, the UK Treasury, the Bank of England, Deutsche Bank and other institutions are a wakeup call for the global finance community. Climate change is an emergency and investing in fossil fuels accelerates the emergency and increases the global risk associated with carbon emissions. Scientists agree that the next 10 years in the fight against global climate change will determine whether we can stop it or whether it will consume us. Now is the time for family offices, institutional investors including foundations, pensions and endowments and retail investors to stop investing in fossil fuels which are largely dependent upon massive taxpayer funded subsidies and instead direct their investments toward renewable energy, a sector that offers more attractive returns," states Trevor Neilson, Co-founder, CEO, i(x) investments.

About i(x) investments

Founded in 2015, i(x) investments is a permanently capitalized holding company for investors who want to create long-term economic growth in combination with positive, measurable social impact. i(x) believes the world's biggest problems are also the biggest market opportunities and invests in areas of human need: Renewable Energy, Green Commercial Real Estate, Gender Equality, Media, Education, Workforce Housing, Technology, Water, Food and Health. The company uses a multi-strategy investment approach throughout the entire capital structure. For more, please visit https://www.ix-investments.com/.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005992/en/

Contacts:

For all media inquiries for Trevor Neilson and i(x) investments, contact:

Diana Bianchini, Di Moda Public Relations

310.288.0077 (ph)

diana@dimodapr.com