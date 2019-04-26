sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

44,04 Euro		-0,41
-0,92 %
WKN: 919081 ISIN: US1013881065 Ticker-Symbol: BOT 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BOTTOMLINE TECHNOLOGIES INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
44,412
45,083
25.04.
44,315
45,215
25.04.
26.04.2019 | 00:05
(2 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 2, 2019

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., April 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ: EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com).
What: Announcement of Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results
When: On Thursday, May 2, 2019, a press release summarizing the company's financial results will be issued at 4:00 p.m. EDT. An investor conference call will follow at 5:00 p.m.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-In Number: U.S. (800) 230-1059
International (612) 288-0337
A digital replay of the conference call will be available from 7:00 p.m. on May 2, 2019 through midnight on May 16, 2019. The replay can be accessed by dialing U.S. (800) 475-6701 or International (320) 365-3844, Access Code 467058. The conference call will also be available live at investors.bottomline.com (https://investors.bottomline.com/overview/default.aspx). Following the call, a replay will be available on the website and will remain accessible for a period of 12 months.
Contact: Rick Booth
Bottomline
603-501-6270
rbooth@bottomline.com
Bottomline and the BT logo are trademarks of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. which may be registered in certain jurisdictions. All other brand/product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.



© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)