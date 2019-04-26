SCOR: First quarter 2019 results - SCOR delivers a strong start to the year and records a net income of EUR 131 million

Press Release

April 26, 2019 - N° 16

First quarter 2019 results

SCOR delivers a strong start to the year and

records a net income of EUR 131 million

SCOR delivers a strong start to 2019 by combining profitable growth, good technical profitability and strong solvency.



by combining profitable growth, good technical profitability and strong solvency. Gross written premiums stand at EUR 3,985 million, up 5.7% at current exchange rates (up 2.0% at constant exchange rates). In P&C, gross written premiums are up 16.1% at current exchange rates (up 12.8% at constant exchanges rates). This reflects the very positive January renewals 1 and is driven by the growth of the portfolio, particularly in the U.S., in the second half of 2018. In Life, gross written premiums are down 1.1% at current exchange rates (down 5.0% at constant exchange rates); the variation is largely driven by the renewal of certain Financial Solutions deals recorded as fee business rather than as premiums in Q1 2019. Excluding these deals, gross written premiums would have grown by 2.5% at constant exchange rates.



during the quarter , optimizing its capital under Solvency II, leading to approximately EUR 200 million of solvency capital benefits. SCOR is proposing a 2018 dividend per share of EUR 1.75 at today's Annual General Meeting, up 6% compared to last year, to be paid on May 2, subject to shareholders' approval.

SCOR Group Q1 2019 key financial details:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 3,985 3,771 +5.7% Group cost ratio 4.9%4 5.0% -0.1 pts Annualized ROE 9.0% 11.2% -2.2 pts Net income* 131 166 -21.1% Net income* excluding revisions of Japanese typhoons 169 166 +1.8% Shareholders' equity 6,282 6,177 +1.7%

(*) Consolidated net income, Group share.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: "The strong start to 2019 bears witness to the depth of SCOR's franchise and the relevance of the Group's strategy. The Group's technical profitability is highly satisfactory, as demonstrated respectively by the P&C combined ratio and the Life technical margin. Both the solvency ratio and the ROE are in line with the targets of the plan. SCOR continues to create long-term value and provides its shareholders with attractive returns, raising the dividend per share to EUR 1.75 subject to approval by today's Annual General Meeting."

SCOR Global P&C delivers excellent profitable growth in Q1 2019

SCOR Global P&C records excellent growth in Q1 2019 with gross written premiums standing at

EUR 1,718 million, up 16.1% at current exchange rates compared to the same period of last year (up 12.8% at constant exchange rates). This reflects the very positive January renewals and is driven by the growth of the portfolio, especially in the U.S., in the second half of 2018.

Growth for the whole of 2019 is expected to normalize to the upper range of the "Vision in Action" growth assumption range of 5-8%5.

The Q1 2019 net combined ratio of 94.6% is driven by:

a cat ratio of 6.5%, below the 7% cat budget, mainly impacted by significant upward market revisions during Q1 2019 of the Japanese Typhoons that took place in Q3 2018 (Jebi for + EUR 36 million 6 and Trami for + EUR 17 million). Smaller natural events that occurred in Q1 2019 total EUR 27 million.

and Trami for + EUR 17 million). Smaller natural events that occurred in Q1 2019 total EUR 27 million. a robust net attritional loss and commission ratio of 81.1%, driven by the quality of underlying portfolios.

an expense ratio of 7.0% positively impacted by strong premium growth.

Excluding the market revisions of the Japanese typhoons, the combined ratio would have been 90.7%.

The Q1 2019 normalized net combined ratio stands at 95.1%7, within the 95%-96% assumption of "Vision in Action".

SCOR Global P&C key figures:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 1,718 1,480 +16.1% Combined ratio 94.6% 91.8% +2.8 pts

SCOR Global Life delivers a high level of profitability in Q1 2019 and continues its franchise development in Asia-Pacific

SCOR Global Life's gross written premiums are EUR 2,267 million for Q1 2019, down 1.1% at current exchange rates (down 5.0% at constant exchange rates) compared to Q1 2018. This variation is largely driven by certain Financial Solutions deals being renewed as fee business (rather than as premiums) in Q1 2019.

Excluding these deals, gross written premiums would have grown by 2.5% at constant exchange rates, driven by the expansion of the franchise in Asia-Pacific Protection, US Financial Solutions and Longevity.

Premium growth is in line with the "Vision in Action" assumption of 5-6% over the cycle. Yearly growth rates can fluctuate due to timing of business occurrence between years.

The net technical results stand at EUR 152 million in Q1 2019.

The excellent technical margin of 7.2%8 in Q1 2019 is in line with "Vision in Action" assumptions and benefits from:

the positive impact of 0.4% from the above-mentioned Financial Solutions deals that renewed in Q1 2019 as fee business 9 ;

; the technical result from the in-force portfolio, which is in line with "Vision in Action" assumptions; and

the profitability of new business, which is in line with the Group's ROE target.

SCOR Global Life key figures:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 2,267 2,291 -1.1% Life technical margin 7.2% 6.8% +0.4 pts

SCOR Global Investments delivers a strong return on invested assets of 2.8%, supported by an income yield of 2.7%

Total investments reach EUR 27.8 billion, with total invested assets of EUR 19.6 billion and funds withheld10 of EUR 8.2 billion.

The portfolio positioning is in line with the "Vision in Action" target asset allocation:

Liquidity at 6%;

Corporate bonds at 48% (vs. 49% in Q4 2018);

Fixed income portfolio of very high quality, with an average rating of A+, and a duration at 4.3 years11.

The investment portfolio remains highly liquid, with financial cash flows12 of EUR 5.8 billion expected over the next 24 months.

Investment income on invested assets is EUR 136 million in Q1 2019, corresponding to a return on invested assets of 2.8%.

This performance is supported by the increase of the income yield, which stands at 2.7% in Q1 2019.

The reinvestment yield was 2.5% at the end of Q1 201913.

Under current market conditions, SCOR Global Investments expects an income yield at ~2.5% for FY 2019. This would translate into an annualized return on invested assets in the 2.7%-3.0% range for FY 2019.

SCOR Global Investments key figures:

In EUR millions (rounded, at current exchange rates) Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Variation Total investments 27,840 27,563 +1.0% of which total invested assets 19,645 18,862 +4.2% of which total funds withheld by cedants and other deposits 8,194 8,701 -5.8% Return on investments* 2.3% 2.0% +0.3 pts Return on invested assets** 2.8% 2.3% +0.5 pts

(*) Annualized, including interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds withheld).

(**) Annualized, excluding interest on deposits (i.e. interest on funds withheld).

APPENDIX

1 - P&L key figures Q1 2019 (in EUR millions, at current exchange rates)

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Variation Gross written premiums 3,985 3,771 +5.7% P&C gross written premiums 1,718 1,480 +16.1% Life gross written premiums 2,267 2,291 -1.1% Investment income 156 134 +16.3% Operating results 216 242 -10.7% Net income1 131 166 -21.1% Earnings per share (EUR) 0.71 0.88 -19.5% Operating cash flow 117 123 -4.9%

1: Consolidated net income, Group share.

2 - P&L key ratios Q1 2019

Q1 2019 Q1 2018 Variation Return on investments 1 2.3% 2.0% +0.3 pts Return on invested assets 1,2 2.8% 2.3% +0.5 pts P&C net combined ratio 3 94.6% 91.8% +2.8 pts Life technical margin 4 7.2% 6.8% +0.4 pts Group cost ratio 5 4.9%6 5.0% -0.1 pts Return on equity (ROE) 9.0% 11.2% -2.2 pts

1: Annualized; 2: Excluding funds withheld by cedants; 3: The combined ratio is the sum of the total claims, the total commissions and the total P&C management expenses, divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global P&C; 4: The technical margin for SCOR Global Life is the technical result divided by the net earned premiums of SCOR Global Life; 5: The cost ratio is the total management expenses divided by the gross written premiums; 6: Group cost ratio of 4.7% if calculated on a same basis as Q1 2018.

3 - Balance sheet key figures as on March 31, 2019 (in EUR millions, at current exchange rates)

As on March 31, 2019 As on December 31, 2018 Variation Total investments 1,2 27,840 27,254 +2.1% Technical reserves (gross) 30,323 30,253 +0.2% Shareholders' equity 6,282 5,828 +7.8% Book value per share (EUR) 33.64 31.53 +6.7% Financial leverage ratio 25.9% 27.5% -1.6 pts Total liquidity 3 1,420 1,214 +17.0%

1: Total investment portfolio includes both invested assets and funds withheld by cedants and other deposits, accrued interest, cat bonds, mortality bonds and FX derivatives; 2: Excluding 3rd party net insurance business investments; 3:Includes cash and cash equivalents.

4 - "Vision in Action" targets

Targets Profitability ROE = 800 bps above 5-year risk-free rate1 Solvency Solvency ratio in the optimal 185% - 220% range

1Based on a 5-year rolling average of 5-year risk-free rates.

5 - "Vision in Action" assumptions

Assumptions P&C Gross written premium growth 5% p.a. - 8% p.a. Combined ratio 95% - 96% Life Gross written premium growth 5% p.a. - 6% p.a. Technical margin 6.8% - 7.0% Investments Return on invested assets 2.5% - 3.2% Group Gross written premium growth 5% p.a. - 7% p.a. Cost ratio 4.9% - 5.1% Tax rate 22% - 24%

