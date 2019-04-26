Nasdaq Vilnius decided to suspend trading in Panevežio statybos trestas AB shares (PTR1L, ISIN code LT0000101446) on 26-04-2019 and 29-04-2019. The trading will be suspended on the request of the issuer due to the planned release of information, related to the general meeting of shareholders on 29-04-2019. Notice on trading resumption will follow after separate decision. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.