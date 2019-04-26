California utility PG&E has tested levels of residential solar power up to 100% penetration, and how to mitigate the effects of voltage and thermal overload via smart inverters and traditional transformer and circuit upgrades - with smart inverters shown to allow for up to 100% penetration at cost-effective pricing.In less than nine months, permits will no longer be approved for new homes in California that don't include solar power of some sort. It is still not clear what portion of these homes that will come with a contract with a centralized community solar plant, and whether we'll see 70,000 ...

