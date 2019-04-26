Regulatory News:

Groupe PSA (Paris:UG):

Gilles Le Borgne, Executive Vice President Quality and Engineering has decided to leave Groupe PSA on May 2 for personal reasons.

Carlos Tavares, Chairman of the Management Board of Groupe PSA, explains: "I want to highlight the commitment and contribution of Gilles Le Borgne, who has been able to drive his teams with rigor and professionalism in the execution of the vehicles and technological developments of the Push To Pass strategic plan. Following the departure of Gilles Le Borgne, the replacement plan of the company provides access to high-potential managers who have achieved results and proven their managerial capabilities. It's also an opportunity to position young talents in key positions in R&D."

Gilles le Borgne is replaced by Nicolas Morel, currently Senior Vice President of Vehicles projects and Life Series, after having held important positions in various areas of vehicle engineering in Europe and China.

Sébastien Jacquet, currently Senior Vice President Vehicle program, will replace Nicolas Morel in his role.

Carla Gohin, currently Senior Vice Presidente Research and Advanced Engineering, is expanding her scope by becoming Chief Technology Officer, in an effort to strengthen the Group's future R&D focus on new technological stakes.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its 'Push to Pass' strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group's vision to be "a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships". An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com @GroupePSA_EN

Communications Division www.groupe-psa.com/en - +33 6 61 93 29 36 @GroupePSA_EN

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190426005133/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Pierre-Olivier Salmon

+ 33 6 76 86 45 48

pierreolivier.salmon@mpsa.com