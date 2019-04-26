Arion Bank hf.: Arion Bank will publish its financial results for Q1 of 2019 on Wednesday 8 May

Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the first quarter of 2019 on Wednesday 8 May, after the markets have closed.

Meeting / Webcast in English 9 May at 8:30 GMT (10:30 CET)

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Thursday 9 May at 8:30 GMT (10:30 CET) where CFO Stefán Pétursson, Deputy CFO Eggert Teitsson and Head of Investor Relations Sture Stölen will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank's headquarters, Borgartún19, Reykjavík, and will be streamed live.

Those attending the meeting in Borgartún 19 need to register here. To participate in the webcast via telephone and to put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: +46 856 642 706

IS: +354 800 7508

UK: +44 33 3300 9260

US +1 83 3526 8347

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.comand a link will also be made available on the Bank's website under Investor Relations.