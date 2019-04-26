'Major Education Event set to Tackle 4th Industrial Revolution': IT News Africa

JOHANNESBURG, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 29th May 2019, IT News Africa is set to host the 4th annual Education Innovation Summit at the Hilton Hotel, Sandton. This year's conference will focus on the exploration of emerging educational technology trends and aim to provide solutions to technological challenges within education. Under the theme 'Preparing Africa for a tech-driven future' the summit will be interactive with in-depth discussions and case studies from local and international experts, policy makers, academics, service providers and Edu-Tech specialists- all sharing their expertise and experiences with emerging technologies in the education sector.

The fourth industrial revolution is upon us and is set to radically transform the way we live and work. The digitization of information, unprecedented access to data, automation, artificial intelligence, robotics and the democratization of knowledge will impact every sector of our economy. As we are surely moving to a tech-driven economy, higher institutions must evolve in order to prepare our learners for the new careers that are being ushered in by these technologies.

Key Topics:

Key topics at this year's summit will include:

Rethinking education and skills development in light of the 4th industrial revolution.

The role of technology in promoting access to higher education for underrepresented student populations.

Promoting diversity and inclusion in order to bridge the digital divide.

Encouraging collaboration with the private sector in advancing innovation.

Fostering entrepreneurship and creating cultures where innovative thinking is inspired.

Addressing the challenge of keeping up with technology trends to enhance teaching, learning and institutional operations.

Disruptive technologies in education: Legal and ethical considerations.

Introducing new courses in higher education on emerging technologies to bridge the skills gap in the corporate space and government.

Personalized learning strategies and data-driven student support systems.

Opportunities and Challenges of AI in Education.

Understanding the benefits of using IoT in education.

Cyber security threats to education data systems.

Addressing the risk of job losses through the use of robotics, AI and automation.

Join as an attendee: Join hundreds of academics, education solution providers, education experts and technology leaders - for a day of top-level content, case studies, live demos, and plenty of networking opportunities

Join us as an exhibitor: Showcase your brand and present your education solutions to a select audience. Position your organisation at the forefront of Africa's Education revolution. Find new partnerships, investors, leads, and opportunities.

Join as a speaker: Showcase your thought-leadership. Share your insights and experience. Shape solutions to critical challenges in Education.

For more information regarding the summit, visit: http://www.educationinnovationsummit.co.za/

For sponsorships and exhibitions: http://www.educationinnovationsummit.co.za/sponsor/

Contact:

+011-026-0981/2

[e]: events@itnewsafrica.com