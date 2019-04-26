DJ Mauna Kea Technologies SA (MKEA-FR): Progressing toward long-term strategic growth

Mauna Kea Technologies SA (MKEA-FR): Progressing toward long-term strategic growth 26-Apr-2019 / 08:56 GMT/BST

*Mauna Kea Technologies SA (MKEA-FR): Progressing toward long-term strategic growth* *Recommendation: OUTPERFORM* *Target Price: EUR4.10* *Current Price: EUR1.91 (CoB on 25th April 2019) * *KEY TAKEAWAY* Mauna Kea reported strong Q1/2019 sales of EUR1.7m (65% YoY) with consumables sales of EUR0.9m (96% YoY) representing 51% of total sales, thus highlighting continued progress toward maximising utilisation of Cellvizio, which represents one of three key strategic targets set out by management for 2019. While total sales growth was in part driven by softer sales in Q1/2018, total consumable sales grew 10% vs. Q4/2018, indicating Cellvizio's increasing utilisation, which we continue to consider a key performance indicator for Mauna Kea. Importantly, total Cellvizio shipments increased to 13 in Q1/2019, which represents a 63% increase compared with the same period in 2018. We continue to believe that Mauna Kea's strategic priorities for 2019 will lay a solid foundation for sustainable future growth, hence, we maintain and reiterate both our OUTPERFORM recommendation and EUR4.10 target price. *Q1/2019 results reflect clear strategic focus for 2019* In our view, consumables sales remain the most critical growth driver for Mauna Kea in 2019, and Q1 results are a clear indicator for the growing momentum of Cellvizio in the US, suggesting that the focus on maximising utilisation is starting to bear fruit. Q1 results also highlight an increased commercial focus ex. US, with sales in APAC and EMEA/RoW increasing 127% and 33% YoY, respectively. As such, management has made impressive progress on the three strategic priorities it set out for 2019, namely (1) maximising utilisation of existing Cellvizio systems in the US, (2) driving revenue growth outside the US, and (3) evaluating new indications as future growth drivers. *1. Maximising utilisation and consumable growth in the US* We remind investors that low utilisation rates of consignment systems pose the biggest risk to sustainable future growth, but we anticipate strong consumables sales growth in 2019E due to revenue realisation from Cellvizio systems installed throughout 2018 and increasing adoption driven by further clinical validation. Furthermore, Mauna Kea's management has made it a key focus for 2019E to drive utilisation and to further expand installed base, hence we anticipate accelerating consumable sales growth throughout 2019E and beyond. *2. Driving revenue growth outside the US* Total sales by geography for the first quarter were largely driven by revenue growth in APAC (127% YoY), displacing EMEA as the second largest sales contributor following US & Canada. China remains a particular focus for Mauna Kea, and with a very strong distribution relationship with Youhe Medical in place, we anticipate seeing accelerating sales growth from capital and consumables purchases throughout 2019E. *3. Evaluation of the interventional pulmonology market as a new clinical indication* Mauna Kea is continuing to evaluate the large interventional pulmonology market as a potential new clinical indication for Cellvizio, which would add a strong second pillar to the company's current gastrointestinal expertise and unlock significant commercial potential. With a 510(k) clearance in place, the indication is significantly de-risked and a strong candidate for a future growth engine of the company. *We maintain and reiterate our target price of EUR4.10* We maintain and reiterate our target price of EUR4.10 per share, which is based on an EV / Sales multiple approach using our EUR25.1m revenue estimate for 2022E, a multiple of 4.0x, a discount rate of 11% and a probability rate of 75%. We continue to believe that Mauna Kea is well-positioned to enter a period of accelerated growth as the new commercial strategy and strong sales infrastructure start to pay off and revenues from systems consigned in 2018 continue to be realised throughout 2019E. goetzpartners securities Limited - Team Members* Equity Research Analysts - Martin Brunninger, Brigitte de Lima, Chris Redhead, Martin Piehlmeier and Kieron Banerjee. Sales / Marketing - Erland Sternby. Corporate Finance - Ulrich Kinzel, Wolf Dornbusch and Youchen Xin. Corporate Access and IR - Tanya Tracey and Bettina Ellinghorst. Compliance / Research Production - Paul W. Dunne. GPSL has a formal client relationship with Mauna Kea Technologies SA. GPSL publishes and distributes "Investment" Research and "Corporate Sponsored" Research. goetzpartners securities Limited is a member of the goetzpartners group, and a leading pan European investment bank and research company. This research report is intended for use only by persons who qualify as professional investors or eligible counterparties (institutional investors) in the applicable jurisdiction, and not by any private individuals or other persons who qualify as retail clients. GPSL is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority of the United Kingdom (Firm Reference Number: 225563). Please copy the below link and paste it into your browser for the full pdf version of the equity research report: https://gp.bluematrix.com/sellside/EmailDocViewer?encrypt=410ab7dd-2966-4732-a 7f4-f6c33f4eb4d8&mime=pdf&co=gp&id=paul.dunne@goetzpartners.com&source=library View

