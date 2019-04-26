By 2050, energy use for cooling is projected to triple, according to the World Bank. And by 2050, demand for cooling in countries such as India, China, Brazil and Indonesia will grow fivefold, putting pressure on already strained energy systems and hampering efforts to curb climate change.The World Bank has launched a new program to accelerate the uptake of sustainable cooling solutions such as air conditioning, refrigeration and cold chain in developing countries. The program will mobilize further financing and provide technical assistance to ensure that efficient cooling is included in new World ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...