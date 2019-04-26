CouponBirds Endeavored To Improve Coupon Quality This Spring

BEIJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / CouponBirds has completed several updates this spring against potential problems on site aiming at providing a better experience for users. The preeminent outcome of optimizing content quality inspires further user-centric developing strategy of CouponBirds.

CouponBirds has always taken the quality and quantity of brands and coupons as the main competitiveness. However, different optimization logic and strategies are needed for top brands and small brands separately while reinforcing coupon accuracy.

Popular Brand Pages Revision

CouponBirds has achieved a revision for more than one thousand top popular brand pages which undertake the mainstream of traffic. Most of these brands offer many coupons at the same time for different products and events, which may lead to confusion for visitors.

Under these circumstances, CouponBirds made targeted improvements. Firstly, a great number of coupons have been double verified manually as most visitors are hunting for valid coupons from these mass-market brands time by time. Secondly, the newly added filter function allows users to find their target coupons faster and easier. On the right side of the page, users are able to select different types of coupons and discount to exclude those not required.





Sitemap Cleaning

CouponBirds executed a massive sitemaps cleaning. A report named Site Map Usability from Nielsen Norman Group pointed out that "The site map's goal is to give users a single overview of the information space. If users have to work to reveal different parts of the map, they lose that benefit."

For the purpose of improving user experience and coupon quality, CouponBirds managed to wipe off more than 50 thousand pages from sitemaps during the past four months. Most of the removed brands share the same features that content haven't been updated in the past two years with very few visits, which suggests these pages can no longer bring satisfying user experience. These offers from small stores which rise and fall quickly and frequently. After the cleaning, the overall quality of CouponBirds website achieved a significant promotion.

Improvement Based on User Feedback

CouponBirds support team collects feedback and problems from users and put effort into solving them. There was a user once sent an email asking help for applying coupons saying "How can I activate JungleScout coupons please?". Team realized that some users don't know how to apply coupons as a matter of fact. In this case, a column has been added to the pages to introduce the basic process of using a coupon with concise but understandable words. The instructions in the column can help most users with their uncertainty, and the support team has recorded an obvious decline in the number of emails seeking help after the detailed introduction went online.





CouponBirds also observed increasing site search as developing. For the purpose of improving user search efficiency and experience, CouponBirds has strived to optimize in-site search. Prediction is one of the future developing directions of artificial intelligence, and correlation analysis is the core of prediction ability. To provide better search service, CouponBirds specifically strengthen automatic association feature which takes the key position of accelerating search function.

Considering users' input habits, CouponBirds has upgraded its algorithm to automatically recognize users' intention when space, "the"-articles, a hyphen, plurality, and suffixes are missing. In addition, a typo can be recognized and corrected after characters comparison. Many visitors search with queries like "brand name + coupons/codes" since they used to search for coupons in Google in the old days, and CouponBirds' intelligent algorithm matches these queries and direct users to corresponding pages. Sometimes users remember the wrong brand, the algorithm of CouponBirds sends them to the closest search results while many other coupon platforms show no results which may disappoint users.

About CouponBirds

CouponBirds is a leading coupon platform in terms of brands entering, coupon accuracy, and coupon richness. CouponBirds has been providing free and fresh coupon codes since 2012. With the biggest coupon operation team in the world and continuous engineering efforts input, CouponBirds is growing to be the top choice for customers looking for coupons and deals.

