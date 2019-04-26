ZEISS Launches First Dual-Speed Swept-Source OCT/OCTA at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting

The ZEISS PLEX Elite 2.0 is a dual-speed Swept-Source Optical Coherence Tomographer that provides expanded visualization options on how diseases are manifesting in patients

DUBLIN, California, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZEISS Medical Technology Segment today launched the first dual-speed Swept-Source OCT/OCTA that will now scan at 200kHz, in addition to 100kHz, providing doctors a deeper and more detailed view into the retina enabling visualization options for various diseases. The PLEX Elite 2.0 enables faster, deeper, and higher resolution imaging of the eye, elevating ophthalmic imaging and clinical research to a new level. Varying speeds can be applied to different disease states in the eye and expand possibilities of research.

"The launch of PLEX Elite 2.0 is a major step forward in the evolution of Swept-Source OCT/OCTA," said Jim Mazzo, Global President of Ophthalmic Devices at Carl Zeiss Meditec. "It is another example of our continued commitment to clinical research and building technology to benefit patients."

At the core of this accelerated development of research with PLEX Elite is the Advanced Imaging Network, a unique collaboration of practitioners with the mission of advancing research and innovation in the fields of retina and glaucoma. This one-of-a-kind innovation engine brings together renowned clinicians and scientists from around the world using a cloud-based software platform to interact and collaborate in real time, all with a unified goal to advance the future of eye care.

With the PLEX Elite 2.0's deeper and more detailed view into the retina, doctors can fully image conditions such as posterior staphylomas, retinal detachments, high myopia, and choroidal tumors. This evolution provides faster scans to visualize from the retinal vitreous interface all the way down to the choroid to assess highly curved myopic eyes in an unprecedented way.

"Collaboration with leading experts continues to be at the heart of our innovation process," said Dr. Ludwin Monz, President and CEO of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG. "This new level of collaboration has the potential to open new frontiers of discovery in research, and to accelerate the development of innovations to benefit patients today and in the future."

Since its launch in 2016, the Advanced Imaging Network has grown significantly and expanded beyond the retina to glaucoma and optic nerve diseases and promises to expand further. The network plans to continue their collaboration and enable researchers to further experiment on the clinical utility of Swept Source technology in Ophthalmology.

During ARVO, ZEISS will also showcase the PLEX Elite along with the company's other flagship devices at Booth 1317.

