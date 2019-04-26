sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
26.04.2019 | 11:04
MetalNRG Plc - Notice of GM

PR Newswire

London, April 26

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan and South Africa.

26thApril 2019

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")

Notice of General Meeting

MetalNRG PLC (NEX:MNRG) announces that it has issued a Notice of General Meeting (the "GM Notice") to be held at 3.00 pm on 15thMay 2019 at the offices of City Group PLC, 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY. The GM Notice has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://www.metalnrg.com/.

The General Meeting is to be held for the purposes of considering and approving resolutions which will give the Directors a new authority to issue new ordinary shares and also a new authority to allot ordinary shares or grant rights over ordinary shares where they propose to do so for cash and outside the right of pre-emption.

Further information relating to the General Meeting is set out in the GM Notice.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS

Announcement of Notice of General Meeting7.00 a.m. on 26th April 2019
Publication and posting of the Notice of General Meeting26th April 2019
Latest time and date for receipt of completed Forms of Proxy for the General Meeting3.00 p.m. 13th May 2019
General Meeting3.00 p.m. on 15th May 2019
Announcement of the result of the General Meeting and Open Offer15th May 2019


Certain information contained in this announcement may have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Articles 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Rolf Gerritsen, CEO of MetalNRG, arranged for the release of this announcement.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

MetalNRG PLC
Rolf Gerritsen (Chief Executive Officer)
+44 (0) 20 7796 9060
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
PETERHOUSE CAPITAL LIMITED
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
Corporate Broker
SI CAPITAL
Nick Emerson

+44 (0) 1483 413500

© 2019 PR Newswire