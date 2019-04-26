MetalNRG Plc - Notice of GM

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS RESTRICTED AND NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not a prospectus and not an offer of securities for sale in any jurisdiction, including in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan and South Africa.



26thApril 2019

MetalNRG PLC

(The "Company" or "MetalNRG")



Notice of General Meeting

MetalNRG PLC (NEX:MNRG) announces that it has issued a Notice of General Meeting (the "GM Notice") to be held at 3.00 pm on 15thMay 2019 at the offices of City Group PLC, 1 Ely Place, London EC1N 6RY. The GM Notice has been posted to shareholders and will shortly be available on the Company's website at https://www.metalnrg.com/.

The General Meeting is to be held for the purposes of considering and approving resolutions which will give the Directors a new authority to issue new ordinary shares and also a new authority to allot ordinary shares or grant rights over ordinary shares where they propose to do so for cash and outside the right of pre-emption.

Further information relating to the General Meeting is set out in the GM Notice.



EXPECTED TIMETABLE OF EVENTS

Announcement of Notice of General Meeting 7.00 a.m. on 26th April 2019 Publication and posting of the Notice of General Meeting 26th April 2019 Latest time and date for receipt of completed Forms of Proxy for the General Meeting 3.00 p.m. 13th May 2019 General Meeting 3.00 p.m. on 15th May 2019 Announcement of the result of the General Meeting and Open Offer 15th May 2019



Certain information contained in this announcement may have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Articles 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

Rolf Gerritsen, CEO of MetalNRG, arranged for the release of this announcement.



The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



For further information, please contact: