John Weiss & Son Appointed Sole UK Distributor of the Haag-Streit Surgical Range of Microscopes

HARLOW, England, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Weiss & Son, the leading manufacturer and distributor of gold-standard ophthalmic micro-surgical instruments and procedures, is pleased to announce it has been appointed sole distributor of the Haag-Streit Surgical range of microscopes in the UK.

John Weiss & Son relocated to join sister company Haag-Streit UK at their Harlow headquarters in January 2019. This move allowed the creation of a new John Weiss & Son Surgical Division, which provides the entire portfolio of Haag-Streit Surgical microscopes (on floor stands or ceiling units), MIOS imaging systems and integrated iOCT.

Haag-Streit Surgical is recognised as a leading manufacturer of high-quality, state-of-the-art microscope equipment. A comprehensive portfolio is available for a variety of disciplines, including; ophthalmology, neurology, spinal, ENT, plastic & reconstructive and dental. To complement the microscope portfolio, Haag-Streit Surgical also provides an extensive range of accessories and user-friendly microscope imaging solutions.

Each microscope within the portfolio features a 25mm stereo base, which provides the best depth perception and 3D vision. Apochromatic optics offer fantastic image quality and a motorised zoom allows smooth focussing and step-less magnification.

All microscopes also feature electromagnetic brakes, providing extremely stable working conditions and a choice of tiltable eyepiece heads from 160° to 200°.

For further information about the Haag-Streit Surgical microscope portfolio, please visit https://jweiss.co/microscopes or email microscopes@johnweiss.com.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/877946/Hi_R_NEO_900_Microscope.jpg