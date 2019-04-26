The Dutch government has confirmed it will maintain its net-metering scheme in its current form until 2023, with plans to then gradually phase it out by 2031. Net metering has been behind the steady growth of PV in the country in recent years, and was also the main market driver in the earliest stages of its solar development.Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs and Climate Change, Eric Wiebes, has decided to maintain the country's current net-metering rules for residential PV until 2023, as suggested two years ago by the previous Dutch Minister of Economic Affairs, Henk Kamp. According to a press ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...