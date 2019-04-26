Regulatory News:

Korian (Paris:KORI), European leader in care and support services for the elderly, has filed its 2018 registration document (the "Registration Document") with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF"), on 25 April 2019. This Registration Document includes notably the annual financial report, the report prepared by the Board of directors on corporate governance, the reports of the Statutory auditors, as well as the presentation of the share buyback programme.

The Registration Document is available on the AMF's website (www.amf-france.org) as well as on the Company's website (www.korian.com).

The Registration Document is also available, free of charge, at the Company's registered office, located in Paris (8th), 21-25, rue Balzac.

Next event: 6 June 2019 Annual General Meeting

Next publication: 31 July 2019 Interim revenue and results

Korian, an expert in care and support services for the elderly, manages Europe's leading network of long-term care nursing homes, specialized clinics, assisted living and shared senior housing, homecare and hospital-at-home services.

For more information, please visit the website: www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

