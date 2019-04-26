Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (CCTC) Signs Up To $1million Development Agreement With University of Wyoming

UW Will Support the Next Stage Technology Development of Pristine Coal Beneficiation Technology that will Incorporate Advanced, Upgraded Technology

NEW YORK , NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Clean Coal Technologies, Inc., (OTCQB: CCTC) ('CCTI' or the 'Company'), the leading clean-energy company utilizing patented and proven technology (Pristine) to convert run of mine coal into a cleaner-burning and more efficient stabilized solid fuel, today announced an award agreement of up to $1m at University of Wyoming (UW) School of Energy Resources (SER) as part of the critical next stage technology development. Earlier this year University researchers successfully and independently verified the performance of CCTI's Pristine M technology. The outcome from this important milestone identified performance improvement areas which are being designed and incorporated into the next stage field testing program scheduled to start in Wyoming.

'We are very pleased to announce that after independently validating our Pristine M coal 'refining' technology performance, the University of Wyoming has agreed to provide a matching grant of up to $1m with the first agreement of $500,000 being made available in May, 2019 for the next stage of our proprietary coal-beneficiation (Pristine) technology development' stated Robin Eves, CCTI CEO. 'These funds have been earmarked specifically for our second generation test facility to be located in Gillette, WY. Our partnership with the University and the State of Wyoming will ensure that the test facility will be ready to commence testing of coal and will help our company move to commercialization in an expedited manner. This second generation plant will include process and engineering enhancements that the university's simulated modeling study and experimental program advocated. We fully expect it will further increase the plant's performance and efficiency and will reduce the overall cost of a commercial unit. Furthermore, the University's work has informed and quantified the potential of manufacturing valuable by-products as a consequence of the coal-beneficiation process.'

The University Of Wyoming School Of Energy Resources is recognized globally as one of the world's leading research institutions in energy technology, particularly in the development of coal beneficiation and efforts to use the fuel more efficiently and to identify potentially profitable by-products.

'We are delighted to be associated with this first of a kind and industry-leading technology. We have validated that their technology does what it says on the packet and are honored that CCTI has placed its trust in our researchers to support the important next stage in bringing Pristine technology to market' stated Richard Horner, Director, School of Energy Resources. 'The University is very pleased to support CCTI in establishing the technology commercially in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming.'

