The French energy company has decided to sell its coal-fired power plants in Germany and the Netherlands to U.S.-based private equity firm Riverstone.French energy group Engie continues to increase its clean-energy commitments through another big transaction - the sale of four coal power plants in Germany and the Netherlands to New York-based energy investor Riverstone Holdings LLC. Three plants with capacities of 350 MW, 472 MW and 726 MW are located in the German towns of Farge, Zolling and Wilhelmshaven, respectively. The fourth plant, which has a capacity of 731 MW, is located in the Dutch ...

