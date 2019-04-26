Transfer of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 26.4.2019 AT 14:35

A total of 15,000 of Huhtamäki Oyj's own treasury shares have today been transferred without consideration to the Company's President and CEO Charles Héaulmé as part of his remuneration.

The directed issue is based on the authorization given by the Company's Annual General Meeting of 2019 and the decision by the Company's Board of Directors based on the authorization.

After the transfer, Huhtamäki Oyj holds a total of 3,410,709 own treasury shares (3.17% of all shares).

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Sami Pauni, Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel, tel. +358 (0)10 686 7116

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ

Global Communications

Huhtamaki is a global specialist in packaging for food and drink. With our network of 78 manufacturing units and additional 24 sales only offices in altogether 34 countries, we're well placed to support our customers' growth wherever they operate. Mastering three distinctive packaging technologies, approximately 17,700 employees develop and make packaging that helps great products reach more people, more easily. In 2018, our net sales totaled EUR 3.1 billion. The Group has its head office in Espoo, Finland and the parent company Huhtamäki Oyj is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Additional information is available at www.huhtamaki.com (https://www.huhtamaki.com).





This announcement is distributed by West Corporation on behalf of West Corporation clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Huhtamäki Oyj via Globenewswire

