corfinancial, a leading Boston provider of specialist software and services to the financial services sector, announces today that it has won two categories at the WealthBriefing European Awards 2019 with its BITA Risk private client solutions.

The BITA Risk team secured the honors for 'Best risk profiling solution' (for the fifth year in a row). The shortlist for this year's risk profiling award was fiercely contested BITA Wealth Profiler ultimately triumphed with its ability to make the client mandate a living document rather than a static filed paper, embedding it within the daily management of the client portfolio.

BITA Wealth Monitor was also awarded the 'Best implementation of a technology solution' trophy for its successful deployment of BITA Wealth Monitor for Quilter Cheviot. Daryl Roxburgh, Global Head, BITA Risk said: "BITA Wealth Monitor provides investment managers with an extensive overview of their portfolios and helps in addressing any issues easily and efficiently, within an automated process."

"My team has moved from a labor-intensive monthly monitoring cycle to getting the information they and our investment managers need to see every day," said Nick Herbert, Head of Investment Risk at Quilter Cheviot.

About BITA Risk

With client AUM in excess of $212bn, BITA Risk is the leading provider of integrated Private Client suitability profiling, portfolio management, risk and monitoring applications in the HNW and UHNW sectors. It gives managers freedom within a framework to construct and manage portfolios in the context of risk, policy and mandate, so they achieve suitability whilst delivering control and transparency to management.

Through partners in the BITA eco-system, our clients can access market leading GIPS compliant performance and attribution, Financial Planning tools and Business Process Outsourcing in the USA and UK.

