Aircraft Floor Panel Market to Reach US$ 515.1 Million, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Aircraft Floor Panel Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Core Material Type (Nomex Honeycomb, Aluminum Honeycomb, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

This comprehensive report, from Stratview Research, estimates the global as well as regional aircraft floor panel market for the forecast period of 2019 to 2024 by studying current market trends, changing competitive dynamics, and future market possibilities. The report provides detailed insights into the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Aircraft Floor Panel Market: Highlights

As per Stratview Research, the global aircraft floor panel market is projected to reach an estimated value of US$ 515.1 million in 2024. Healthy future growth rate offers a plethora of opportunities to the entire ecosystem of the market. Increasing production rates of key commercial and regional aircraft, such as B737, B787, A320, A350XWB, and A220; upcoming commercial and regional aircraft, such as COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ; requirement of lightweight aircraft flooring, advancement in the flooring technology; and increasing global aircraft fleet size are the major growth drivers of the market.

Click Here and Run Through the Table of Contents (TOC) of the Report

The research's findings suggest that narrow-body aircraft is expected to remain the largest segment of the market during the forecast, whereas wide-body aircraft is likely to witness the highest growth during the same period, driven by increasing demand for wide-body aircraft, such as B787 and A350XWB, in the developing economies, such as China and India.

In terms of core material type, Nomex honeycomb has been the growing choice for a wide range of usage in the aircraft industry including floor panels. All the major aircraft types including narrow-body and wide-body, are heavily relying on this unique material. Nomex honeycomb offers enormous advantages over competing materials, such as lightweight, exceptional stiffness and strength, good corrosion resistance, good fire resistance, good thermal stability, and excellent dielectric properties.

Click Here and Register for Free Sample on Aircraft Floor Panel Market

As per the study, North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft floor panels during the forecast period. The region has been a pioneer in the aerospace & defense industry and is the manufacturing capital with the presence of several small- to large-sized OEMs in each aircraft category. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the same period. Highest commercial aircraft fleet size, opening of manufacturing/assembly plants of Boeing and Airbus, and upcoming indigenous commercial and regional aircraft, such as COMAC C919 and Mitsubishi MRJ will continue to drive the Asia-Pacific's market in the coming years.

Some of the major companies in the aircraft floor panel market are The Gill Corporation, Triumph Group, B/E Aerospace (now Collins Aerospace), Hexcel Corporation, EnCore Aerospace Group, and Zodiac Aerospace (now Safran S.A.). New product development, adoption of advanced lightweight materials, and collaboration with OEMs are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge over other others.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the floor panel market in the global aircraft industry and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

Aircraft Floor Panel Market by Aircraft Type:

Narrow-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Wide-Body Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Very Large Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Regional Aircraft (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

General Aviation (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aircraft Floor Panel Market by Core Material Type:

Nomex Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aluminium Honeycomb (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aircraft Floor Panel Market by End-User Type:

OE Sales (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aftermarket Sales (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe , APAC, and RoW)

Aircraft Floor Panel Market by Region:

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , Russia , The UK, Spain , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the world (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

Stratview Research has number of high value market reports in the global aerospace & defense industry. Please refer to the following link to browse through our reports:

Click Here for Other Reports from Stratview Research in the Aerospace & Defense Industry

Some of our other related market reports in the aerospace & defense industry:

Aircraft Interior Sandwich Panel Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aviation), by Application Type (Floor Panel, Sidewall Panel, Ceiling Panel, Stowage Bin, Galley, Lavatory, and Others), by Core Material Type (Nomex Honeycomb, Aluminum Honeycomb, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

Aircraft Cabin Interior Composites Market by Aircraft Type (Narrow-Body Aircraft, Wide-Body Aircraft, Very Large Aircraft, Regional Aircraft, and General Aircraft), by Application Type (Floor Panels, Sidewall Panels, Ceiling Panels, Stowage Bins, Galleys, Lavatories, Seats, Ducts, and Others), by Composite Type (Glass Fiber Composites, Carbon Fiber Composites, and Others), by Process Type (Sandwich Construction, Compression Molding, and Others), by End-User Type (OE and Aftermarket), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2019-2024.

About Stratview Research

Stratview Research is a global market intelligence firm providing wide range of services including syndicated market reports, custom research and sourcing intelligence across industries, such as Advanced Materials, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Mass Transportation, Consumer Goods, Construction & Equipment, Electronics and Semiconductors, Energy & Utility, Healthcare & Life Sciences, and Oil & Gas.

We have a strong team of industry veterans and analysts with an extensive experience in executing custom research projects for mid-sized to Fortune 500 companies, in the areas of Market Assessment, Opportunity Screening, Competitive Intelligence, Due Diligence, Target Screening, Market Entry Strategy, Go to Market Strategy, and Voice of Customer studies.

Stratview Research is a trusted brand globally, providing high quality research and strategic insights that help companies worldwide in effective decision making.

For enquiries,

Contact:

Stratview Research

E-mail: sales@stratviewresearch.com

Direct: +1-313-307-4176

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660595/Stratview_Research_Logo.jpg