QUANTUM GENOMICS: Quantum Genomics Announces the Publication of its Phase IIb NEW-HOPE Study Results of Firibastat in Arterial Hypertension in the Journal Circulation

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new drug class that directly targets the brain to treat resistant hypertension and heart failure, announces the publication of the full results from its Phase IIb NEW-HOPE study in Circulation, a major peer-reviewed journal of the American Heart Association.

The article, co-authored by Keith C. Ferdinand, Fabrice Balavoine, Bruno Besse, Henry R. Black, Stephanie Desbrandes, Howard C. Dittrich and Shawna D. Nesbitt on behalf of the NEW-HOPE Investigators, is entitled "Efficacy and Safety of Firibastat, a First-in-Class Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibitor, in Hypertensive Overweight Patients of Multiple Ethnic Origins: A Phase 2, Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose-Titrating Study". The full article has been published online ahead of print and is available on Circulation website (DOI: 10.1161/CIRCULATIONAHA.119.040070).



The data reported in this article provide strong evidence of the efficacy of firibastat to decrease blood pressure in a high-risk diverse population with a known reduced response to systemic renin-angiotensin system blockers, such as ACE inhibitors or AT1 receptor blockers. The results support further investigation of firibastat in subjects with difficult-to-treat or resistant hypertension.



"Together with the NEW-HOPE Steering Committee, we are very proud of this publication," said Dr. Bruno Besse, Chief Medical Officer of Quantum Genomics. "Having these impactful results both presented orally in a late-breaking session at the 2018 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association and published in the prestigious Circulation journal is a great recognition of the promise of firibastat, which is the first representative of a new class of drugs with a unique mode of action to address unmet needs in difficult-to-treat hypertension. This publication is very encouraging as we continue to focus on the pivotal Phase III trial preparation."

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on brain aminopeptidase A inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. The company relies on 20 years of academic research from the Paris-Descartes University and the laboratory directed by Dr. Catherine Llorens-Cortes at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ the Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS)). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for complicated, or even resistant, cases of hypertension (around 30% of patients have poor control of their condition or receive ineffective treatment) and for heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure dies within five years).

Based in Paris and New York, Quantum Genomics is listed on the Euronext Growth exchange in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX Best Market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, please visit www.quantum-genomics.com, or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn



Contact information

Quantum Genomics Jean-Philippe Milon

CEO

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | jean-philippe.milon@quantum-genomics.com Marc Karako

CFO - Investor Relations

+33 (0)1 85 34 77 70 | marc.karako@quantum-genomics.com So Bang (Europe) Nathalie Boumendil

Financial Communications

+33 (0)6 85 82 41 95 | nathalie@so-bang.fr Samuel Beaupain

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+33 (0)6 88 48 48 02 | samuel@so-bang.fr LifeSci (USA) Dan Ferry

Financial Communications

+1 (617) 535-7746|Daniel@lifesciadvisors.com Michael Tattory

Media Relations and Scientific Communications

+1 (646) 751-4362 | mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Recevez gratuitement par email les prochains communiqués de la société en vous inscrivant sur www.actusnews.com

Communiqué intégral et original au format PDF:Télécharger le PDF