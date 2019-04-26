Company's initiatives highly evaluated in all four categories: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement

Corporate presence enhanced as a sustainable supplier within the global market

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI)(TOKYO:7011) has been awarded a Silver rating for overall sustainability from the French independent platform EcoVadis. The 2019 rating reflects the outstanding assessment of MHI Group's diverse initiatives in all four of EcoVadis's CSR (corporate social responsibility) criteria categories: Environment, Labor Human Rights, Ethics, and Sustainable Procurement.

In receiving a Silver rating, which is second only to Gold, MHI Group places within the top 24% of all companies evaluated for overall sustainability by EcoVadis. Among manufacture of general purpose machinery industry, the rating puts MHI Group in the upper 16%.

EcoVadis, working through its cloud-based global platform, provides buyer companies with CSR evaluation data on suppliers. Its network connects suppliers and buyers across 198 industry sectors in 155 countries.

Through the years, MHI Group has proactively undertaken diverse initiatives in each aspect of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investment, in a quest for sustainable social development. These include: reducing environmental burdens both internally and at customer sites, promoting women's empowerment, conducting social contribution activities, and strengthening corporate governance and information disclosure. These efforts have been recognized with the company's inclusion in numerous ESG investment indices. Now, with receipt of a Silver rating from EcoVadis, MHI has succeeded in enhancing its presence as a highly sustainable supplier within the global market.

Going forward, MHI Group, encouraged by receipt of EcoVadis's high evaluation, will further devote its resources to CSR initiatives, pursuing continuous growth as a company trusted by its stakeholders and a company that contributes to ongoing and sustainable social development.

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Group

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world's leading industrial firms with 80,000 group employees and annual consolidated revenues of around 38 billion U.S. dollars. For more than 130 years, the company has channeled big thinking into innovative and integrated solutions that move the world forward. MHI owns a unique business portfolio covering land, sea, sky and even space. MHI delivers innovative and integrated solutions across a wide range of industries from commercial aviation and transportation to power plants and gas turbines, and from machinery and infrastructure to integrated defense and space systems.

