Falcon Technologies Adds Eczema, Psoriasis, and Rosacea to Pending Skincare Product Line Targets

Total Potential Market Size for Product Line Targets Exceeds 100 million Americans

SACRAMENTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Falcon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: FLCN), a company focusing on the marketing, sale, and distribution of CBD products and products derived from industrial hemp announced today that in addition to acne which affects 35 million Americans, the company's pending skincare product line will also target eczema, psoriasis and rosacea. The total market size for Falcon's skincare product line is in excess of 100 million Americans that suffer from acne, eczema, psoriasis and rosacea.

As previously announced, Falcon Technologies filed a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The invention is titled 'CBD Formulations to Treat Acne.' Acne is the most common skin condition in the United States. More than 50 million Americans suffer from acne.

Eczema is the name for a group of conditions that cause the skin to become red, itchy and inflamed. There are several types of eczema: atopic dermatitis, contact dermatitis, dyshidrotic eczema, nummular eczema, seborrheic dermatitis and stasis dermatitis. More than 35 million Americans suffer from eczema.

Psoriasis is a chronic skin condition caused by an overactive immune system. Symptoms include flaking, inflammation, and thick, white, silvery, or red patches of skin. More than 8 million Americans suffer from psoriasis.

Rosacea is a common skin condition that causes redness and visible blood vessels in your face. It may also produce small, red, pus-filled bumps. These signs and symptoms may flare up for a period of weeks to months and then diminish for a while. More than 16 million Americans suffer from rosacea.

Universally known as CBD, Cannabidiol (the scientific name for CBD) is one of at least 80 active cannabinoids identified in both cannabis and industrial hemp. It is a major constituent of both plants, although the percentages of total composition can vary greatly from strain to strain. Unlike THC (the other prevalent cannabinoid), CBD is non-psychoactive while having the potential to possess a variety of therapeutic properties.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized industrial hemp, removing this plant rich in CBD and nutritional supplements from the Controlled Substance Act and categorizing it as an agricultural commodity. This bill will allow states to regulate hemp farming while moving the industrialization of the hemp plant forward. As industrial hemp once again becomes one of America's most popular agricultural crops, the amount of CBD processed from the plant will grow exponentially. The hemp-CBD market is projected to grow from $600 million in 2018 to $22 billion by 2022.

Over the past month, CVS, one of North America's largest drug store chains began selling topical CBD products. William Delgado, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Falcon Technologies commented, 'We are working diligently to gain a marketing advantage over the other companies currently selling CBD products. We are in the process of acquiring and/or licensing additional web assets in addition to maximumstrengthcbd.com and extendedreleasecbd.com. We will be announcing the launch of our product line over the very short term. '

Falcon Technologies, Inc. (a/k/a Eco-Growth Strategies, Inc.) is a nutraceutical company developing a range of CBD-based products. The company's mission is to employ best practice science to source, manufacture and package all of its CBD products from within the United States. The company performs farm site visits and manufacturing site visits and sources its products from only the highest quality hemp farms and processors in North America. The company also aims to launch a line of CBD products specially formulated for animals by the end of 2019.

