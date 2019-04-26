Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST), makers of craft spirits, announced today that its subsidiary Big Bottom Distilling was awarded five prestigious medals at the recent Berlin International Spirits Competition, including being named USA Whiskey Distillery of the Year.

In addition to the USA Whiskey Distillery of the Year award, Big Bottom also was awarded:

Double Gold Medal for Big Bottom Distilling Delta Rye Whiskey;

Gold Medal for Big Bottom Distilling American Single Malt Whiskey;

Gold Medal for Big Bottom Distilling Ninety-One Gin;

Silver Medal for Big Bottom Distilling Barrel Aged Gin; and

Silver Medal for Big Bottom Distilling Navy Gin.

Travis Schoney, Master Distiller for Big Bottom Distillery, said, "We are delighted to have been awarded this group of prestigious awards. We work in a highly competitive industry with immensely talented and innovative distillers, blenders and support personnel that are constantly expanding the borders of excellence. We are honored to be recognized as the USA Whiskey Distillery of the Year. The quality and the taste profiles that our products feature are a testament to the dedication and collaboration of our team to be the best we can be. Bringing these awards home to Big Bottom and Eastside Distilling is a thrill for all of us. We look forward to maintaining that excellence for many years to come."

The Berlin International Spirits Competition is one of the most prestigious spirits competitions in Europe, and has earned the respect of, and is judged by well-known and respected spirits producers, importers, distributors and other industry professionals. It is part of the International Beverage Competition Series which includes the highly respected New York International Spirits Competition, the Asia International Spirits Competition, and the Melbourne International Spirits Competition to name a few.

About Eastside Distilling

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) has been producing high-quality, award-winning craft spirits in Portland, Oregon since 2008. The company is distinguished by its highly decorated product lineup that includes Redneck Riviera Whiskey, Burnside Bourbon, West End American Whiskey, Goose Hollow Reserve, Below Deck Rums, Portland Potato Vodka, Hue-Hue Coffee Rum and a distinctive line of fruit infused spirits. Eastside Distilling is majority owner of Big Bottom Distilling (makers of The Ninety One Gin, Navy Strength Gin and Delta Rye whiskey) and the Redneck Riviera Whiskey Co. All Eastside, Big Bottom and Redneck Riviera spirits are crafted from natural ingredients for quality and taste. Eastside's Craft Bottling Canning subsidiary is one of the Northwest's leading independent spirit bottlers and ready-to-drink canners. For more information visit: www.eastsidedistilling.com or follow the company on Twitter and Facebook.

