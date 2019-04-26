Vancouver, Canada, from April 28th to May 2nd, 2019

SparingVision, a biotechnology company focused on the discovering and development of an innovative, therapeutic approach for treatment of blinding inherited retinal diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa (RP), announced that four communications (3 posters and 1 oral presentation) related to the SPVN06 gene therapy developed by SparingVision, will be presented during the 2019 Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) Annual Meeting in Vancouver, Canada, from April 28 to May 2, 2019. Also, SparingVision will participate in the 6th Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit taking place just prior to the ARVO.

ARVO is the largest and most respected eye and vision research organization in the world. Members include nearly 12,000 researchers. ARVO's mission is to advance research worldwide into understanding the visual system and preventing, treating and curing its disorders.

"SparingVision will participate at ARVO's annual meeting 2019 with an oral presentation and three posters from our research team partner of the Paris Vision institute. We are delighted to share our preclinical datas among this prestigious congress. We are starting the production of our clinical batches to initiate the first clinical trials in Europe and the United States in 2020" explains Florence Allouche, CEO of SparingVision.

The presentations include

6-phosphofructo-2-kinase/fructose-2,6-bisphosphatase 2 governs the metabolic flux between rod and cone photoreceptor) Oral presentation will be made by Géraldine Millet-Puel (Thierry Léveillard's team), Paris Vision Institute Genetic department from La Sorbonne University.



Session Retina Cell Biology 6404

Date Thu, May 02 10:15am 12:00pm

NCL is implicated in the NXNL1 gene splicing and leads to RdCVF expression in retinoblastoma cell lines - The poster will be presented by Najate Aït-Ali (Thierry Léveillard's team), Paris Vision Institute- Genetic department from La Sorbonne University.



Session (A0261)

Poster 4940 A0261

Modeling Cone Aerobic Glycolysis The poster will be presented by Erika Tatiana Camacho, School of Mathematical Natural Sciences, Arizona State University in collaboration with Thierry Léveillard's team.



Session (B0029)

Poster 567 B0029

Mathematically Assessing the Contributions of Key Processes in Cone Aerobic Glycolysis will be presented by Danielle Brager, School of Mathematical Natural Sciences, Arizona State University in collaboration with Thierry Léveillard's team.



Session (B0031)

Poster 569 B0031

In addition, Florence Allouche will take part in the French American Innovation Day (FAID) to be held in Los Angeles on May 6 and 7, 2019. This event will bring together high-level French and American experts on a theme of innovation "hereditary retinal dystrophies" to promote French Scientific Excellence in the United States.

About SparingVision

SparingVision is a biotechnology company focused on the discovering and development of innovative therapies for the treatment of blinding inherited retinal diseases SparingVision is developing SPVN06, a drug candidate to treat retinitis pigmentosa, the most common inherited retinal degeneration. There is currently no treatment to treat all forms of this rare genetic disease of the retina that leads to blindness and affects approximately 40,000 people in France and nearly 2 million worldwide. SparingVision is a spin-off of the Paris Vision Institute. Bpifrance, the Foundation Fighting Blindness (US) and the Voir Entendre Foundation invested 15.5 million euros in the company. SparingVision is laureate of Grand Prix of i-Lab. 2017, the National Contest for the Creation of Innovative Companies and is part of the first selection of companies Hub Heath Tech launched by Bpifrance in December 2017. Florence Allouche, President of SparingVision was elected "Woman of the Year 2017" by the financial magazine La Tribune.

www.sparingvision.com

