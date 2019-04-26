ShiftPixy to Present and Host Meetings at the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019 on May 1 in Las Vegas, NV

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY), a California-based technology company that designs, manages, and sells access to a disruptive, revolutionary platform that facilitates employment in the rapidly growing Gig Economy, today announced it will present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 and will host one-on-one meetings on May 2, 2019.

The conference will be held April 30 - May 2, 2019 at Bally's Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV. For those interested in attending and meeting with management, you can register here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup.

If you have any questions about the Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019, please contact Robert Kraft at rkraft@snnwire.com (424) 227-9018, or visit www.planetmicrocapshowcase.com for more information.

About ShiftPixy

ShiftPixy is a disruptive human capital management (HCM) services provider, revolutionizing employment in the Gig Economy by delivering a next-gen platform for workforce management that helps businesses with shift-based employees navigate regulatory mandates, minimize administrative burdens and better connect with a ready-for-hire workforce. With expertise rooted in management's nearly 25 years of workers' compensation and compliance programs experience, ShiftPixy adds a needed layer for addressing compliance and continued demands for equitable employment practices in the growing Gig Economy. ShiftPixy's complete HCM ecosystem is designed to manage regulatory requirements and compliance in such required areas as paid time off (PTO) laws, insurance and workers' compensation, minimum wage increases, and the Affordable Care Act (ACA) compliance.

About Planet MicroCap Showcase 2019

Planet MicroCap Showcase brings together promising companies with well-known and influential microcap investors, fund managers and newsletter writers for three days of company presentations, one-on-one meetings, and networking in the nation's #1 destination for meetings and entertainment.

