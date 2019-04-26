Atalaya Mining PLC Announces Legal Update

NICOSIA, CYPRUS / ACCESSWIRE / April 26, 2019 / Atalaya Mining Plc. ("Atalaya" or the "Company") (AIM: ATYM, TSX: AYM), the European mining and development company, provides an update to its announcements dated 26 September 2018 and 29 March 2019.

In November 2016, the environmental group Ecologistas en Acción ("EeA") filed a claim, additional to the lawsuit filed in July 2014 related to the Unified Environmental Declaration (the "AAU"), at the Tribunal Superior de Justicia de Andalucía ("TSJA") against the Junta de Andalucía ("JdA") in relation to the mining permits (the "Mining Permits") which authorised the reinstatement of operations at the Riotinto Mine.

Although the claim on the Mining Permits was filed separately to the claim on the AAU, the TSJA has now linked both legal procedures to rule against the JdA in relation to the Mining Permits as a result of the resolution made by the same tribunal announced by the Company on 26 September 2018.

The new ruling on the Mining Permits is based on the requirement to have an AAU before issuing mining permits and therefore invalidates the existing Mining Permits. The TSJA has not accepted the requests by EeA for the cessation of activities at the mine and an increase in the scope of the environmental plan.

All the pending claims made by EeA have now been ruled by the TSJA. Atalaya continues to work with its legal advisors to evaluate the possibility of appealing the ruling and to ensure the Junta de Andalucía addresses all procedural points raised in both rulings.

The Company continues to operate normally at Proyecto Riotinto and the JdA has publically supported the continuation of the mine. An update will be provided to the market in due course.

About Atalaya Mining Plc

Atalaya is an AIM and TSX-listed mining and development group which produces copper concentrates and silver by-product at its wholly owned Proyecto Riotinto site in southwest Spain. In addition, the Group has a phased, earn-in agreement for up to 80% ownership of Proyecto Touro, a brownfield copper project in the northwest of Spain which is currently in the permitting stage. For further information, visit www.atalayamining.com

