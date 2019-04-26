Leading global marketplace Concierge Auctions is to sell Villa Angelina, an expansive villa and estate overlooking the picturesque walled city of Lucca, Italy. The property has been meticulously built with great expense, care and attention to detail in creating a private home suitable to display the owner's collection of art masterpieces. As a result, it offers the highest level of contemporary design. Initially listed at €28million, Villa Angelina will sell without reserve to the highest bidder on 30 May. Bidding will open on 28 May.

Villa Angelina offers 29,600 square feet (2,750 square metres) of accommodation within the main house, in addition to a further 12,700 square feet (1,180 square metres) of terraces. The light filled interiors include three large reception rooms, three master bedroom suites, a catering kitchen, office, cinema, indoor pool, gym, sauna and hammam, wine cellar and two internal lifts. The underground garages stretch to 3,552 square feet (330 square metres), easily accommodating eight cars. There are two further guest houses on the grounds, also refurbished in a contemporary style, with the three properties offering a total of eight double bedrooms.

The homes sit within 32 acres (13 hectares) of grounds, including an olive grove, operational vegetable garden, orchards and vineyards. There is an outdoor swimming pool, barbecue area and helipad. The estate benefits from the latest home technology, including AMX total environment control and professional camera surveillance and alarm system.

Lucca is a medieval walled city popular with visitors thanks to its historic architecture and excellent food credentials, with nine restaurants in the city boasting a Michelin-star.

Charlie Smith, European Advisor for Concierge Auctions, comments: "Villa Angelina is completely unique it offers the idyllic views and local vernacular sought by those chasing the Tuscan dream, with interiors and security infrastructure fitting of the highest standard of a contemporary city home. Since the introduction of an appealing new personal tax regime, Italy is proving an increasingly popular option for property buyers from Europe and the Middle and Far East."

The property is open for viewing daily 2-5pm and by appointment.

