The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 30 April 2019. ISIN: DK0010258995 --------------------------------------- Name: TK Development --------------------------------------- New name: Agat Ejendomme --------------------------------------- Short name: TKDV --------------------------------------- New short name: AGAT --------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 3484 --------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=721763