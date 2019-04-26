sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.04.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 604 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,58 Euro		+0,004
+0,69 %
WKN: 918853 ISIN: DK0010258995 Ticker-Symbol: 2TD 
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TK DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TK DEVELOPMENT A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
TK DEVELOPMENT A/S
TK DEVELOPMENT A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TK DEVELOPMENT A/S0,58+0,69 %