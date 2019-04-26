GrandVision Retail Holding B.V.: GrandVision's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2019 adopts all resolutions

Schiphol, the Netherlands - 26 April 2019. GrandVision N.V. (Euronext: GVNV) announced today that its Annual General Meeting (AGM) has approved all resolutions on the agenda of the AGM. The adopted resolutions are listed below:

Adoption of the Annual Accounts for the financial year 2018 as drawn up by the Management Board and signed by the Managing Directors and the Supervisory Directors on 26 February 2018

Adoption of the 2018 Dividend distribution proposal

Discharge of Managing Directors for their management during the financial year 2018

Discharge of Supervisory Directors for their supervision of management during the financial year 2018

Re-appointment of Mr. M.F. Groot as Supervisory Director

Appointment of Ms. R. Meijerman as Supervisory Director

Remuneration for all individual Supervisory Directors

Appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers Accountants N.V. as external auditor for financial year 2020

Authorization of Supervisory Board to issue shares or grant rights to acquire shares

Authorization of Supervisory Board to restrict or exclude pre-emptive rights

Authorization of Management Board to re-purchase shares.

